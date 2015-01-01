Abstract

Elevated levels of CNS-derived serum proteins are associated with poor outcome in traumatic brain injury (TBI), but the value of adding acute serum biomarker levels to common clinical outcome predictors lacks evaluation. We analyzed admission serum samples for Total-Tau (T-Tau), Neurofilament light chain (Nfl), Glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), and Ubiquitin C-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCHL1) in a cohort of 396 trauma patients including 240 patients with TBI. We assessed the independent association of biomarkers with 1-year mortality and 6-12 months Glasgow Outcome Scale Extended (GOSE) score, as well as the additive and cumulative value of biomarkers on Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) and Marshall Score for outcome prediction. Nfl and T-Tau levels were independently associated with outcome (OR: Nfl = 1.65, p = 0.01; T-Tau = 1.99, p < 0.01). Nfl or T-Tau improved outcome prediction by GCS (Wald Chi, Nfl = 6.8-8.8, p < 0.01; T-Tau 7.2-11.3, p < 0.01) and the Marshall score (Wald Chi, Nfl = 16.2-17.5, p < 0.01; T-Tau 8.7-12.4, p < 0.01). Adding T-Tau atop Nfl further improved outcome prediction in majority of tested models (Wald Chi range 3.8-9.4, p ≤ 0.05). Our data suggest that acute levels of serum biomarkers are independently associated with outcome after TBI and add outcome predictive value to commonly used clinical scores.

