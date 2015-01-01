Abstract

One of the focal points in the field of intelligent transportation is the intelligent control of traffic signals (TS), aimed at enhancing the efficiency of urban road networks through specific algorithms. Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) algorithms have become mainstream, yet they suffer from inefficient training sample selection, leading to slow convergence. Additionally, enhancing model robustness is crucial for adapting to diverse traffic conditions. Hence, this paper proposes an enhanced method for traffic signal control (TSC) based on DRL. This approach utilizes dueling network and double q-learning to alleviate the overestimation issue of DRL. Additionally, it introduces a priority sampling mechanism to enhance the utilization efficiency of samples in memory. Moreover, noise parameters are integrated into the neural network model during training to bolster its robustness. By representing high-dimensional real-time traffic information as matrices, and employing a phase-cycled action space to guide the decision-making of intelligent agents. Additionally, utilizing a reward function that closely mirrors real-world scenarios to guide model training. Experimental results demonstrate faster convergence and optimal performance in metrics such as queue length and waiting time. Testing experiments further validate the method's robustness across different traffic flow scenarios.

