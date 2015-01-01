Abstract

Based on the disaster-pregnant environment and development characteristics of landslide disasters in the western region of Henan Province, a generalized model was established by taking the "oblique-cut" locking rock slope in the layered rock slope as the research object. The numerical simulation method was used to analyze the deformation and failure mechanism and stability influence law of the oblique-cut locking rock slope in western Henan under rainfall conditions. The results show that the inclination angle of the weak interlayer directly affects the deformation and failure characteristics of the slope rock mass. With the increase of the geometric parameters of the slope and the inclination angle of the weak interlayer, the failure mechanism is manifested as the slip shear failure along the level at the foot of the slope → the slip shear failure along the level at the foot of the slope (the sliding surface moves upward) → the shear failure in the middle of the slope surface → the slip shear failure along the level at the foot of the slope (the sliding surface moves downward) → the uplift shear failure at the lower edge of the rock layer. When the dip angle of the weak interlayer is constant, the slope stability decreases gradually with the increase in slope gradient and slope height, and the geometric factors of the slope control the overall change trend of the slope stability coefficient. When the slope is greater than 55° and the slope height is greater than 55 m, the shear stress of the slope locking section exceeds its shear strength, and the probability of landslide instability is greatly increased.

