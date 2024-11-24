Abstract

The increased seismic activity observed in the Himalayas, coupled with the expanding urbanization of the surrounding areas in northern India, poses significant risks to both human lives and property. Developing an earthquake early warning system in the region could help in alleviating these risks, especially benefiting cities and towns in mountainous and foothill regions close to potential earthquake epicenters. To address this concern, the government and the science and engineering community collaborated to establish the Uttarakhand State Earthquake Early Warning System (UEEWS). The government of Uttarakhand successfully launched this full-fledged operational system to the public on 4 August 2021. The UEEWS includes an array of 170 accelerometers installed in the seismogenic areas of the Uttarakhand. Ground motion data from these sensors are transmitted to the central server through the dedicated private telecommunication network 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This system is designed to issue warnings for moderate to high-magnitude earthquakes via a mobile app freely available for smartphone users and by blowing sirens units installed in the buildings earmarked by the government. The UEEWS has successfully issued alerts for light earthquakes that have occurred in the instrumented region and warnings for moderate earthquakes that have triggered in the vicinity of the instrumented area. This paper provides an overview of the design of the UEEWS, details of instrumentation, adaptation of attributes and their relation to earthquake parameters, operational flow of the system, and information about dissemination of warnings to the public.

