Abstract

Adolescents with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) face significant driving challenges due to deficits in attention and executive functioning, elevating their road risks. Previous interventions targeting driving safety among this cohort have typically addressed isolated aspects (e.g., cognitive or behavioral factors) or relied on uniform solutions. However, these approaches often overlook this population's diverse needs. This study introduces the "Drive-Fun" innovative intervention (DFI), aimed at enhancing driving skills among this vulnerable population. The intervention was tested in a pilot study including 30 adolescents aged 15-18, comparing three groups: DFI, an educational intervention, and a control group with no treatment. Assessments included a driving simulator, EEG, and Tobii Pro Glasses 2. Evaluation was conducted pre- and post-intervention and at a 3-month follow-up.



RESULTS indicated that the DFI group significantly improved in the simulated driving performance, attentional effort, and focused gaze time. The findings underscore that holistic strategies with personalized, comprehensive approaches for adolescents with ADHD are particularly effective in improving driving performance. These outcomes not only affirm the feasibility of the DFI but also highlight the critical role of sensor technologies in accurately measuring and enhancing simulator driving performance in adolescents with ADHD. Outcomes suggest a promising direction for future research and application.

