Citation
Keren A, Fisher O, Hamde A, Tsafrir S, Ratzon NZ. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(11).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38894111
PMCID
Abstract
Adolescents with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) face significant driving challenges due to deficits in attention and executive functioning, elevating their road risks. Previous interventions targeting driving safety among this cohort have typically addressed isolated aspects (e.g., cognitive or behavioral factors) or relied on uniform solutions. However, these approaches often overlook this population's diverse needs. This study introduces the "Drive-Fun" innovative intervention (DFI), aimed at enhancing driving skills among this vulnerable population. The intervention was tested in a pilot study including 30 adolescents aged 15-18, comparing three groups: DFI, an educational intervention, and a control group with no treatment. Assessments included a driving simulator, EEG, and Tobii Pro Glasses 2. Evaluation was conducted pre- and post-intervention and at a 3-month follow-up.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; Female; Male; Adolescent; Pilot Projects; ADHD; *Attention Deficit Disorder with Hyperactivity/physiopathology; *Automobile Driving; *Electroencephalography/methods; *Eye-Tracking Technology; Attention/physiology; driving stimulation; intervention program