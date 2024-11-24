Abstract

Pedestrian monitoring in crowded areas like train stations has an important impact in the overall operation and management of those public spaces. An organized distribution of the different elements located inside a station will contribute not only to the safety of all passengers but will also allow for a more efficient process of the regular activities including entering/leaving the station, boarding/alighting from trains, and waiting. This improved distribution only comes by obtaining sufficiently accurate information on passengers' positions, and their derivatives like speeds, densities, traffic flow. The work described here addresses this need by using an artificial intelligence approach based on computational vision and convolutional neural networks. From the available videos taken regularly at subways stations, two methods are tested. One is based on tracking each person's bounding box from which filtered 3D kinematics are derived, including position, velocity and density. Another infers the pose and activity that a person has by analyzing its main body key points. Measurements of these quantities would enable a sensible and efficient design of inner spaces in places like railway and subway stations.

