Abstract

We aimed to evaluate the intra-session relative and absolute reliability of obstacle-crossing parameters during overground walking in young adults, and to determine the number of trials required to ensure reliable assessment. We analysed data from 43 young male adults who were instructed to walk at a self-selected velocity on a pathway and to step over an obstacle (height = 15 cm; width = 80 cm, thickness = 2 cm) three times. Spatial-temporal gait parameters of the approaching and crossing phases (i.e., before and after the obstacle) and obstacle clearance parameters (i.e., vertical and horizontal distance between the foot and the obstacle during crossing) were computed using a three-dimensional motion analysis system. Intraclass correlation coefficients were used to compute the relative reliability, while standard error of measurement and minimal detectable change were used to assess the absolute reliability for all possible combinations between trials.



RESULTS showed that most spatial-temporal gait parameters and obstacle clearance parameters are reliable using the average of three trials. However, the mean of the second and third trials ensures the best relative and absolute reliabilities of most obstacle-crossing parameters. Further works are needed to generalize these results in more realistic conditions and in other populations.

