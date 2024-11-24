Abstract

Real-time traffic signal acquisition and network transmission are essential components of intelligent transportation systems, facilitating real-time traffic monitoring, management, and analysis in urban environments. In this paper, we introduce a comprehensive system that incorporates live traffic signal acquisition, real-time data processing, and secure network transmission through a combination of hardware and software modules, called LIDATS. LIDATS stands for Live Intersection Data Acquisition for Traffic Simulators. The design and implementation of our system are detailed, encompassing signal acquisition hardware as well as a software platform that is used specifically for real-time data processing. The performance evaluation of our system was conducted by simulation in the lab, demonstrating its capability to reliably capture and transmit data in real time, and to effectively extract the relevant information from noisy and complex traffic data. Supporting a variety of intelligent transportation applications, such as real-time traffic flow management, intelligent traffic signal control, and predictive traffic analysis, our system enables remote data analysis and decisionmaking, providing valuable insights and enhancing the traffic efficiency while reducing the congestion in urban environments.

Language: en