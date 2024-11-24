Abstract

(1) Background: The study aimed to determine the most important activities of the knee joints related to gait re-education in patients in the subacute period after a stroke. We focused on the tests that a physiotherapist could perform in daily clinical practice. (2) Methods: Twenty-nine stroke patients (SG) and 29 healthy volunteers (CG) were included in the study. The patients underwent the 5-meter walk test (5mWT) and the Timed Up and Go test (TUG). Tests such as step up, step down, squat, step forward, and joint position sense test (JPS) were also performed, and the subjects were assessed using wireless motion sensors. (3) Results: We observed significant differences in the time needed to complete the 5mWT and TUG tests between groups. The results obtained in the JPS show a significant difference between the paretic and the non-paretic limbs compared to the CG group. A significantly smaller range of knee joint flexion (ROM) was observed in the paretic limb compared to the non-paretic and control limbs in the step down test and between the paretic and non-paretic limbs in the step forward test. (4) Conclusions: The described functional tests are useful in assessing a stroke patient's motor skills and can be performed in daily clinical practice.

Language: en