Abstract

The rapid and accurate identification of rail surface defects is critical to the maintenance and operational safety of the rail. For the problems of large-scale differences in rail surface defects and many small-scale defects, this paper proposes a rail surface defect detection algorithm, RSDNet (Rail Surface Defect Detection Net), with YOLOv8n as the baseline model. Firstly, the CDConv (Cascade Dilated Convolution) module is designed to realize multi-scale convolution by cascading the cavity convolution with different cavity rates. The CDConv is embedded into the backbone network to gather earlier defect local characteristics and contextual data. Secondly, the feature fusion method of Head is optimized based on BiFPN (Bi-directional Feature Pyramids Network) to fuse more layers of feature information and improve the utilization of original information. Finally, the EMA (Efficient Multi-Scale Attention) attention module is introduced to enhance the network's attention to defect information. The experiments are conducted on the RSDDs dataset, and the experimental results show that the RSDNet algorithm achieves a mAP of 95.4% for rail surface defect detection, which is 4.6% higher than the original YOLOv8n. This study provides an effective technical means for rail surface defect detection that has certain engineering applications.

Language: en