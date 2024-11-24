Abstract

The Haiyuan fault system plays a crucial role in accommodating the eastward expansion of the Tibetan Plateau (TP) and is currently slipping at a rate of several centimeters per year. However, limited seismic activities have been observed using geodetic techniques in this area, impeding the comprehensive investigation into regional tectonics. In this study, the geometric structure and source models of the 2022 Mw 6.7 and the 2016 Mw 5.9 Menyuan earthquakes were investigated using Sentinel-1A SAR images. By implementing an atmospheric error correction method, the signal-to-noise ratio of the 2016 interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) coseismic deformation field was significantly improved, enabling InSAR observations with higher accuracy. The results showed that the reliability of the source models for those events was improved following the reduction in observation errors. The Coulomb stress resulting from the 2016 event may have promoted the strike-slip movement of the western segment of the Lenglongling fault zone, potentially expediting the occurrence of the 2022 earthquake. The coseismic slip distribution and the spatial distribution of aftershocks of the 2022 event suggested that the seismogenic fault may connect the western segment of the Lenglongling fault (LLLF) and the eastern segment of the Tuolaishan fault (TLSF). Additionally, the western segment of the surface rupture zone of the northern branch may terminate in the secondary branch close to the Sunan-Qilian fault (SN-QL) strike direction, and the earthquake may have triggered deep aftershocks and accelerated stress release within the deep seismogenic fault.

Language: en