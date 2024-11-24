Abstract

This study explored an indoor system for tracking multiple humans and detecting falls, employing three Millimeter-Wave radars from Texas Instruments. Compared to wearables and camera methods, Millimeter-Wave radar is not plagued by mobility inconveniences, lighting conditions, or privacy issues. We conducted an initial evaluation of radar characteristics, covering aspects such as interference between radars and coverage area. Then, we established a real-time framework to integrate signals received from these radars, allowing us to track the position and body status of human targets non-intrusively. Additionally, we introduced innovative strategies, including dynamic Density-Based Spatial Clustering of Applications with Noise (DBSCAN) clustering based on signal SNR levels, a probability matrix for enhanced target tracking, target status prediction for fall detection, and a feedback loop for noise reduction. We conducted an extensive evaluation using over 300 min of data, which equated to approximately 360,000 frames. Our prototype system exhibited a remarkable performance, achieving a precision of 98.9% for tracking a single target and 96.5% and 94.0% for tracking two and three targets in human-tracking scenarios, respectively. Moreover, in the field of human fall detection, the system demonstrates a high accuracy rate of 96.3%, underscoring its effectiveness in distinguishing falls from other statuses.

Language: en