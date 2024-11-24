SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jin Y, Liu X, Huang X. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(11).

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s24113677

38894469

PMC11175317

Abstract

Landslides constitute a significant hazard to human life, safety and natural resources. Traditional landslide investigation methods demand considerable human effort and expertise. To address this issue, this study introduces an innovative landslide segmentation framework, EMR-HRNet, aimed at enhancing accuracy. Initially, a novel data augmentation technique, CenterRep, is proposed, not only augmenting the training dataset but also enabling the model to more effectively capture the intricate features of landslides. Furthermore, this paper integrates a RefConv and Multi-Dconv Head Transposed Attention (RMA) feature pyramid structure into the HRNet model, augmenting the model's capacity for semantic recognition and expression at various levels. Last, the incorporation of the Dilated Efficient Multi-Scale Attention (DEMA) block substantially widens the model's receptive field, bolstering its capability to discern local features. Rigorous evaluations on the Bijie dataset and the Sichuan and surrounding area dataset demonstrate that EMR-HRNet outperforms other advanced semantic segmentation models, achieving mIoU scores of 81.70% and 71.68%, respectively. Additionally, ablation studies conducted across the comprehensive dataset further corroborate the enhancements' efficacy. The results indicate that EMR-HRNet excels in processing satellite and UAV remote sensing imagery, showcasing its significant potential in multi-source optical remote sensing for landslide segmentation.


Keywords

attention mechanism; HRNet; landslide segmentation; remote sensing

