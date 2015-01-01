Abstract

The emerging field of implementation science (IS) facilitates the sustainment of evidence-based practice in clinical care. This article, the second in a series on applying IS, describes how a nurse-led IS team at a multisite health system implemented the Brøset Violence Checklist-a validated, evidence-based tool to predict a patient's potential to become violent-in the system's adult EDs, with the aim of decreasing the rate of violence against staff. The authors discuss how they leveraged IS concepts, methods, and tools to achieve this goal.

Language: en