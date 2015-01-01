SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lawrence J, Emory J, Sousa S, Thompson D, Jenkins K, Bettencourt AP, McLaughlin MK, Russell-Babin K. Am. J. Nurs. 2024; 124(7): 52-60.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Nurses Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/01.NAJ.0001025656.82073.13

PMID

38900125

Abstract

The emerging field of implementation science (IS) facilitates the sustainment of evidence-based practice in clinical care. This article, the second in a series on applying IS, describes how a nurse-led IS team at a multisite health system implemented the Brøset Violence Checklist-a validated, evidence-based tool to predict a patient's potential to become violent-in the system's adult EDs, with the aim of decreasing the rate of violence against staff. The authors discuss how they leveraged IS concepts, methods, and tools to achieve this goal.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Violence/prevention & control; Implementation Science; *Checklist; *Emergency Service, Hospital; Workplace Violence/prevention & control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print