Citation
Depireux A, Glowacz F. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38902488
Abstract
While intimate partner violence is now recognized as a major societal and international issue, sexual violence between partners remains understudied despite its significant prevalence rates and the specific contexts in which it occurs. The aim of this study was to analyze the links between different dimensions of sexual consent and sexual coercion experienced within intimate relationships in order to identify targets for prevention campaigns. The study was carried out during a time of transition in the sociopolitical and legislative context in Belgium linked to the implementation of a reform to the sexual criminal law, which has made the expression of sexual consent central to the qualification of sexual offenses. A total of 431 young adults (88.40% female; M(age) = 22.19 years; SD(age) = 1.79) were recruited from the general population through an online survey to analyze the links between attitudes and beliefs toward sexual consent, attachment style, mental health, and sexual victimization between partners.
Mental health; Emerging adulthood; Intimate partner sexual violence; Romantic attachment; Sexual coercion; Sexual consent