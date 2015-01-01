Abstract

While intimate partner violence is now recognized as a major societal and international issue, sexual violence between partners remains understudied despite its significant prevalence rates and the specific contexts in which it occurs. The aim of this study was to analyze the links between different dimensions of sexual consent and sexual coercion experienced within intimate relationships in order to identify targets for prevention campaigns. The study was carried out during a time of transition in the sociopolitical and legislative context in Belgium linked to the implementation of a reform to the sexual criminal law, which has made the expression of sexual consent central to the qualification of sexual offenses. A total of 431 young adults (88.40% female; M(age) = 22.19 years; SD(age) = 1.79) were recruited from the general population through an online survey to analyze the links between attitudes and beliefs toward sexual consent, attachment style, mental health, and sexual victimization between partners.



RESULTS showed that a lack of perceived behavioral control over establishing sexual consent, as well as the avoidance of intimacy, predicted sexual victimization. The clinical implications of these findings are discussed and potential public policy responses for prevention and awareness are suggested. Future research should further investigate and conceptualize sexual consent as it relates to sexual coercion in a more representative sample from an intersectional perspective.

Language: en