Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Effective suicide prevention interventions are infrequently translated into practice and policy. One way to bridge this gap is to understand the influence of theoretical determinants on intervention delivery, adoption, and sustainment and lessons learned. This study aimed to examine barriers, facilitators and lessons learned from implementing complex suicide prevention interventions across the world.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: This study was a secondary analysis of a systematic review of complex suicide prevention interventions, following updated PRISMA guidelines. English published records and grey literature between 1990 and 2022 were searched on PubMed, CINAHL, PsycINFO, ProQuest, SCOPUS and CENTRAL. Related reports were organized into clusters. Data was extracted from clusters of reports on interventions and were mapped using the updated Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research.



RESULTS: The most frequently-reported barriers were reported within the intervention setting and were related to the perceived appropriateness of interventions within settings; shared norms, beliefs; and maintaining formal and informal networks and connections. The most frequently reported facilitators concerned individuals' motivation, capability/capacity, and felt need. Lessons learned focused on the importance of tailoring the intervention, responding to contextual needs and the importance of community engagement throughout the process.



CONCLUSION: This study emphasizes the importance of documenting and analyzing important influences on implementation. The complex interplay between the contextual determinants and implementation is discussed. These findings contribute to a better understanding of barriers and facilitators salient for implementation of complex suicide prevention interventions.

