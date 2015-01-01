Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injury due to ingestion of harmful chemicals has become an area of concern globally. In South Africa, paraffin has been widely implicated in multiple health outcomes, including severe ingestion injuries. A specific category of such injuries is those that are self-inflicted. A significant proportion of self-inflicted ingestion is reported to be intentional, although intentionality for self-infliction may be difficult to determine. Nonetheless, the identification of key explanatory risks and demographic factors of self-inflicted ingestion may contribute towards a better understanding of self-inflicted and harmful chemical ingestion injuries.



METHODS: This study used secondary data that had been collected on burn injuries of all causes, including those due to the ingestion of harmful chemicals, from a sample of South Africans from low-income communities close to major metropolitan centres. The current analysis focused on the risks for self-inflicted ingestion injuries and used logistic regression to determine risks for self-inflicted ingestion as differentiated from ingestion due to the actions of another person (other-inflicted ingestion) by sex and age cohort of the victim, and the presence of alcohol, by examining paraffin ingestion versus that of other chemicals.



RESULTS: The overwhelming majority of ingestion injuries (92.1%) were self-inflicted. The current findings indicate that sex (with females almost twice as likely to present with self-inflicted ingestion), age cohort (with those aged 18-29 and 30-44 years old four times more likely affected than older adults), presence of alcohol (twice as likely present than amongst individuals reporting ingestion injuries inflicted by others), and chemicals other than paraffin (three times more likely) are key explanatory factors for an increased risk for self-inflicted ingestion of harmful chemicals.



CONCLUSIONS: The study empirically confirms the role of several key risk factors in what remains a relatively unreported and understudied phenomenon, but which appears to align with the demographic and risk profile reported for suicidal injuries through chemical ingestion, i.e. intentional self-inflicted ingestion. The findings may contribute towards improved safety policies on the availability and sale of chemical products and more focussed community interventions for at-risk individuals such as females and young people. It also flags the importance of assessing for alcohol use and alcohol use disorders at hospital admission of self-ingestion injuries.

