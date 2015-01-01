Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Wearing a helmet reduces the risk of head injuries substantially in the event of a motorcycle crash. Countries around the world are committed to promoting helmet use, but the progress has been slow and uneven. There is an urgent need for large-scale data collection for situation assessment and intervention evaluation.



METHODS: This study proposes a scalable, low-cost algorithm to estimate helmet-wearing rates. Applying the state-of-the-art deep learning technique for object detection to images acquired from Google Street View, the algorithm has the potential to provide accurate estimates at the global level.



RESULTS: Trained on a sample of 3995 images, the algorithm achieved high accuracy. The out-of-sample prediction results for all three object classes (helmets, drivers, and passengers) reveal a precision of 0.927, a recall value of 0.922, and a mean average precision at 50 (mAP50) of 0.956.



DISCUSSION: The remarkable model performance suggests the algorithm's capacity to generate accurate estimates of helmet-wearing rates from an image source with global coverage. The significant enhancement in the availability of helmet usage data resulting from this approach could bolster progress tracking and facilitate evidence-based policymaking for helmet wearing globally.

Language: en