Salelew E, Assefa YA, Getachew R, Nenko G, Fanta B, Amare T, Demilew D, Dellie E, Aschalew AY, Asrade G, Demeke Z, Shitu K, Eriku GA, Worku C, Kibret AK, Haile TG, Hunegnaw MT, Fekadu H, Molla A, Belew AK, Atnafu A, Guadu T, Yitayal M, Worku N, Gelaye KA, Azale T, Awoke T. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e356.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38902665
BACKGROUND: Civilian war and internal conflicts increase the incidences of mental health conditions among war survivors. It is crucial to assess war-related psychological consequences in war-affected areas in Ethiopia to intervene in the future. Thus, this study aimed to determine the magnitude of psychological distress and associated factors of psychological distress among war survivor women in Northern, Ethiopia.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; War; Young Adult; Community; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; Psychological distress; *Psychological Distress; *Survivors/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Armed Conflicts/psychology; Ethiopia/epidemiology; Northern Ethiopia; Stress, Psychological/epidemiology/psychology; Warfare/psychology; Women mental health