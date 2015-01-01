Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health issue and is the leading cause of death of men under the age of 50 in the UK. Patients are more likely to visit their GP in the month leading up to a suicide attempt, thus highlighting the key role GPs play in suicide prevention.



AIM: The aim of this systematic scoping review was to explore the current qualitative research on GPs' perspectives of suicide prevention in primary care.



METHOD: This review was reported in accordance with PRISMA-ScR guidance. A three-step search strategy was used. Articles at full-text review were assessed for their inclusion in the study against predetermined eligibility criteria (English language, qualitative in nature, and a focus on GPs' perspectives of suicide prevention). Data was extracted using a standardised form and a narrative approach was used to describe the main themes elicited from the studies.



RESULTS: There were 2210 articles screened. Twelve studies from seven countries were included at full text review. The majority of studies used semi-structured interviews (n=9) and transcripts were analysed using variations of thematic analysis. Four main themes were elicited from the included studies: challenges to managing suicidal behaviour, fragmented relationships with mental health services, personal attitudes of GPs regarding suicidal behaviour, and identified needs to improve suicide prevention in primary care.



CONCLUSION: The challenges experienced by GPs when managing suicidal behaviour are well documented. More work is needed to explore what approaches GPs find effective in managing suicidal behaviour, especially in younger patients.

