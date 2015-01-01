Abstract

Child maltreatment (CM) is associated with negative health outcomes in adulthood, including deliberate self-harm (DSH), suicidal behaviours, and victimisation. It is unknown if associations extend to emergency department (ED) presentations for non-DSH related injuries. Birth cohort study data was linked to administrative health data, including ED presentations for non DSH related injuries and agency-reported and substantiated notifications for CM. Adjusted analyses (n = 6087) showed that any type of agency-reported notification for CM was significantly associated with increased odds of ED presentation for injuries (aOR = 1.57; 95% CI 1.32-1.87). In moderation analyses, women yielded significantly higher odds of notified and substantiated physical abuse, substantiated emotional abuse, and being subject to more than one type of substantiated abuse than males. ED presentations for injuries could be a proxy for risky behaviours, disguised DSH/suicidal behaviours, or physical abuse. The consistent findings in women may point to victimisation via interpersonal violence.

Language: en