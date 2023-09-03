Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence is lacking on the risk of suicide-related behaviors (suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, suicide death) in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D).



PURPOSE: We aimed to 1) determine the prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and suicide deaths in adolescents and young adults (AYA) with T1D aged 10-24 years; 2) compare suicide-related behavior prevalence in youth with and without T1D; and 3) identify factors associated with suicide-related behaviors. DATA SOURCES: A systematic search was conducted in MEDLINE, Embase, and PsycInfo up to 3 September 2023. STUDY SELECTION: We included observational studies where investigators reported the prevalence of suicide-related behaviors among AYA aged 10-24 years with T1D. DATA EXTRACTION: We collected data on study characteristics, data on prevalence of suicide-related behaviors, and data on associated factors. DATA SYNTHESIS: We included 31 studies. In AYA with versus without T1D, pooled prevalence of suicidal ideation was 15.4% (95% CI 10.0-21.7; n = 18 studies) vs. 11.5% (0.4-33.3; n = 4), respectively, and suicide attempts 3.5% (1.3-6.7; n = 8) vs. 2.0% (0.0-6.4; n = 5). Prevalence of suicide deaths ranged from 0.04% to 4.4% among youth with T1D. Difficulties with T1D self-management were frequently reported to be associated with higher rates of suicide-related behaviors. However, findings on the association of glycemic levels and suicide-related behaviors were inconsistent. LIMITATIONS: There was a considerable level of heterogeneity in meta-analysis of both suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal ideation and suicide attempts are prevalent in AYA with T1D. Current evidence does not suggest that these rates are higher among AYA with T1D than rates among those without.

