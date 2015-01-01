Abstract

INTRODUCTION: No published evidence was identified regarding the use of oxygen in the treatment of drowning in two recent systematic reviews. The aim of our study was to investigate the impact of on scene, pre-Emergency Medical Services (EMS) oxygen therapy by lifeguards in the resuscitation of drowning victims.



METHOD: We conducted a retrospective case match analysis of drowning patients presenting to the EDs of Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service. Patients were matched for age, sex and severity of drowning injury. The primary outcome was in-hospital mortality. Secondary outcomes included positive pressure ventilation (PPV) by EMS and the ED, as well as admission to the Intensive Care Unit.



RESULTS: There were 108 patients in each group. Median (IQR) age was 22 (15-43) in the oxygen group and 23 (15-44) years in the non-oxygen group. There were 45 females in the oxygen group and 41 females in the non-oxygen group. Sixteen patients had suffered cardiac arrest and three patients respiratory arrest in each group. There were five deaths in each group. Initial oxygen saturation on arrival of EMS was identical in both groups 89.2% (±19.9) in the oxygen group versus 89.3% (±21.1) (P = 0.294) in the non-oxygen group. The oxygen group required PPV more frequently with EMS (19 vs 11, P < 0.01) and in the ED (19 vs 15, P < 0.01).



CONCLUSION: On scene treatment with oxygen by lifeguards did not improve oxygenation or outcomes in drowning patients.

