|
Citation
|
Thom O, Roberts K, Devine S, Leggat PA, Franklin RC. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38899456
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: No published evidence was identified regarding the use of oxygen in the treatment of drowning in two recent systematic reviews. The aim of our study was to investigate the impact of on scene, pre-Emergency Medical Services (EMS) oxygen therapy by lifeguards in the resuscitation of drowning victims.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
drowning; resuscitation; oxygen therapy; lifeguard