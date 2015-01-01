Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A growing body of evidence suggests that alcohol use disorders coexist with depression. However, the causal relationship between alcohol consumption and depression remains a topic of controversy.



METHODS: We conducted a two-sample two-way Mendelian randomization analysis using genetic variants associated with alcohol use and major depressive disorder from a genome-wide association study.



RESULTS: Our research indicates that drinking alcohol can reduce the risk of major depression (odds ratio: 0.71, 95% confidence interval: 0.54~0.93, p = 0.01), while increasing the frequency of drinking can increase the risk of major depression (odds ratio: 1.09, 95% confidence interval: 1.00~1.18, p = 0.04). Furthermore, our multivariate MR analysis demonstrated that even after accounting for different types of drinking, the promoting effect of drinking frequency on the likelihood of developing major depression still persists (odds ratio: 1.13, 95% confidence interval: 1.04~1.23, p = 0.005). Additionally, mediation analysis using a two-step MR approach revealed that this effect is partially mediated by the adiposity index, with a mediated proportion of 37.5% (95% confidence interval: 0.22 to 0.38).



DISCUSSION: In this study, we found that alcohol consumption can alleviate major depression, while alcohol intake frequency can aggravate it.These findings have important implications for the development of prevention and intervention strategies targeting alcohol-related depression.

