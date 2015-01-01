Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify the risk factors for the nursing diagnosis of fall risk in adults (00303) in elderly people in the community-dwelling.



METHOD: This is a methodological study, with a quantitative approach, carried out with elderly people living in the city of Ribeirão Preto, SP, Brazil, from February to December 2018. For data collection, the demographic profile, Mini-Mental State Examination, diseases self-reported, functional independence measure, Lawton and Brody scale, geriatric depression scale, and self-perception of gait instruments were used. Tests of accuracy and association of risk factors with p ≤ 0.05 were performed.



FINDINGS: A total of 262 elderly people, aged over 80 years (55.7%), 71% of which were female and 42.7% were widowed, were included in the sample. A total of 82.1% had vascular diseases, 72.1% had diabetes, and 20.6% had depression. The predominant risk factors were difficulty performing instrumental activities of daily living (58.8%), cognitive dysfunction (43.5%), and depressive symptoms (26.3%). Difficulty performing instrumental activities of daily living had a sensitivity greater than 60%. The positive and negative predictive values were mostly greater than 50%. In the regression analysis, it was found that the elderly have a higher risk of suffering a fall if they present anxiety (p = 0.05), impaired physical mobility (p = 0.02), and difficulty to perform instrumental activities of daily living as risk factors (p = 0.03).



CONCLUSION: It was possible to identify the presence of risk factors for the diagnosis fall risk in adults (00303) in the clinical context of the elderly in home settings and contribute to the clinical validation of the taxonomy, increase the evidence and importance of the diagnosis, and generate new knowledge for gerontological nursing. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING PRACTICE: To help nurses identify risk factors that lead elderly people to suffer falls at home and to implement preventive actions in their community with the support of their families.

