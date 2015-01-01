Abstract

Forensic science has made a lot of progress in the medical field, but still ocular signs are not so well known to forensic scientists, whereas ocular signs play a very important role in forensic science. The major goal of this study to describe the importance of eye related clues in forensic science to solve the crime scenes and know the actual cause of death for the conviction of the criminals and save an innocent persons. Narrative review was done to review the articles available on the PubMed, Google Scholar, Research Gate, Web of Science and Medline related to the forensic optometry about the various methods of identification and strategies to deal with the forensic cases. The review covered studies that focused on interventions for forensic optometry and eye-related clues to the current study target. Twenty-seven of the 54 studies that met the inclusion criteria yielded good results, and all examined the significance of eye-related clues in forensic optometry. Peer reviewed articles/studies were referred to ascertain the eye related clues in the forensic science. Some authors suggest that eye related clues are very important aspects towards the forensic science and done the clinical research on that aspects. Criminal cases, domestic abuse and sexual assault affect people of all socioeconomic backgrounds. As a result, these traits would be highly valuable in determining the way of death and the chronological history of events leading up to a crime.

