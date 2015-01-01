|
Ward L. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38901022
Gender is a critical determinant of mental health and well-being. Women are at greater risk of mental illness due to gender-based violence, economic disadvantage, and low social status. Women experience higher levels of acute and chronic stress and are twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety disorder. Anxiety disorder is a serious public health problem affecting 1:3 people worldwide, and according to WHO's International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10), a key symptom of anxiety is excessive worry. Few studies, however, have explored worry as a precursor to anxiety, and fewer have explored worry in relation to gender. This critical feminist study aimed to explore this phenomenon and identify the impact of worry on women and their mental health and well-being.
