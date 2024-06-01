|
Dev DA, Le GH, Kwan ATH, Wong S, Arulmozhi A, Ceban F, Teopiz KM, Meshkat S, Rosenblat JD, Guillen-Burgos HF, Rhee TG, Ho RC, Cao B, d'Andrea G, Sundberg I, McIntyre RS. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Bipolar disorder (BD) has a high disease burden and the highest mortality risk in BD comes from suicide. Bipolar disorder type II (BD-II) has been described as a milder form of bipolar disorder; however, extant literature is inconsistent with this description and instead describe illness burden and notably suicidality comparable to persons with bipolar I disorder (BD-I). Towards quantifying the hazard of BD-II, herein we aim via systematic review and meta-analysis to evaluate the rates of completed suicide in BD-I and BD-II.
