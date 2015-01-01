Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Quad bikes are a leading cause of death and incident-related injury on farms, yet little is understood about rules used by farmers to ensure their safe operation. This study explored rules about quad bikes set by those who live or work on farms. Through the case of quad bikes, this study sought to understand how rules are determined and implemented at the farm level. SETTING: A mix of farm types and locations in rural Australia including Queensland, South Australia, and New South Wales.



PARTICIPANTS: Eight farmers were interviewed and recruited from information sheets at farmers' markets, through a local health organisation, and a media release.



DESIGN: Thematic analysis was used to transform data from eight semi-structured interviews with farmers in rural Australia.



RESULTS: Data were distilled into two themes - "Rule content" described the explicit rules farmers had set on their properties, while the theme "Underlying rule principles" explored the values and norms which underpinned the creation and implementation of these rules.



CONCLUSIONS: Through the case of quad bike rules, this study illustrated how rules are determined and implemented at the farm level. Perceptions of risk were tied to farmers being experts in their own environment and therefore able to mitigate risk. In contrast to injury data, reckless use of quad bikes was perceived to cause incidents, and this was the basis of rules for adults and children.

Language: en