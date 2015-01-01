SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Freeman JM, Keatley MN, Wong SHX, Brown AM, Webster EL. J. Agromed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1059924X.2024.2368181

PMID

38898777

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Quad bikes are a leading cause of death and incident-related injury on farms, yet little is understood about rules used by farmers to ensure their safe operation. This study explored rules about quad bikes set by those who live or work on farms. Through the case of quad bikes, this study sought to understand how rules are determined and implemented at the farm level. SETTING: A mix of farm types and locations in rural Australia including Queensland, South Australia, and New South Wales.

PARTICIPANTS: Eight farmers were interviewed and recruited from information sheets at farmers' markets, through a local health organisation, and a media release.

DESIGN: Thematic analysis was used to transform data from eight semi-structured interviews with farmers in rural Australia.

RESULTS: Data were distilled into two themes - "Rule content" described the explicit rules farmers had set on their properties, while the theme "Underlying rule principles" explored the values and norms which underpinned the creation and implementation of these rules.

CONCLUSIONS: Through the case of quad bike rules, this study illustrated how rules are determined and implemented at the farm level. Perceptions of risk were tied to farmers being experts in their own environment and therefore able to mitigate risk. In contrast to injury data, reckless use of quad bikes was perceived to cause incidents, and this was the basis of rules for adults and children.


Language: en

Keywords

public health; Agromedicine; ATVs; farm injuries; farm rules; Quad bikes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print