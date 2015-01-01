|
Citation
Freeman JM, Keatley MN, Wong SHX, Brown AM, Webster EL. J. Agromed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38898777
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Quad bikes are a leading cause of death and incident-related injury on farms, yet little is understood about rules used by farmers to ensure their safe operation. This study explored rules about quad bikes set by those who live or work on farms. Through the case of quad bikes, this study sought to understand how rules are determined and implemented at the farm level. SETTING: A mix of farm types and locations in rural Australia including Queensland, South Australia, and New South Wales.
Language: en
Keywords
public health; Agromedicine; ATVs; farm injuries; farm rules; Quad bikes