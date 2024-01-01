Abstract

To understand the ways in which heterogeneous aspects of intimate partner violence (IPV) differentially influence partners' emotional expression during the conflict, the present study examined the unique and interactive effects among (a) types of IPV (psychological and/or physical), (b) directionality of IPV (unilateral or bilateral), and (c) couples' conversation topic (initiated by men or women) on the trajectories of emotional arousal in distressed, different-gender couples (N = 106). Vocally encoded emotional arousal (f₀) was measured during couples' recorded conversations.



FINDINGS from growth-curve analyses demonstrated that the level of IPV, directionality of IPV, and conversation topic were associated with different patterns of emotional arousal. First, during the discussion of the woman's topic, escalation was observed among recipients of violence in relationships with high levels of unilateral IPV, while their partners-that is, perpetrators of IPV-demonstrated stable, flat trajectories. Second, during men's conversations, stable levels of arousal were predominantly observed among both partners in relationships with men's unilateral IPV and with bilateral psychological and physical IPV. Finally, for partners who engaged in low levels of IPV, men and women both showed escalating arousal across women's conversations; however, when discussing the man's topic, they demonstrated different patterns, with men escalating linearly and women maintaining stable levels of arousal. These findings converge to suggest a picture in which distressed partners who either engage in or experience IPV use "all-or-nothing" approaches to emotional expression during conflict-not only escalating but also containing or controlling their emotional arousal across various contexts. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en