Abstract

Reproductive coercion (RC) is a form of violence involving behavior that interferes with an individual's contraceptive and reproductive decisions. Like other forms of violence perpetrated by intimate partners, victims of RC do not necessarily identify it as such. Similarly, victim-survivors do not readily disclose their experiences or seek support and treatment. This study identifies patterns of acknowledgment and formal and informal disclosure of RC experiences in a community sample of 317 participants. Latent classes are then compared with respect to characteristics of victims/survivors, RC consequences, and associated contexts. Participants completed measures to assess experiences of RC and violence perpetuated by intimate partners as well as social support, posttraumatic stress symptoms, and consequences for psychological and sexual health. Latent class analysis was performed to identify acknowledgment and disclosure patterns. An optimal three-class solution was selected: High unacknowledgment with ambivalence, High disclosure (41%); High acknowledgment, High disclosure (30%); and Hesitant acknowledgment, No disclosure (29%). Classes were identified according to the presence of social support, living with a disability, victimization experiences, and mental and sexual health consequences. Future studies should explore the relationship between RC acknowledgment and disclosure, which can influence victims' search trajectories for support and services.

