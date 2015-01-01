Abstract

Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for young adults, and parents play a major role in shaping their traffic behaviour. Higher impulsivity (predictor of higher traffic risk) has been shown to be dependent on family relations and the serotonin transporter gene promoter polymorphism (5-HTTLPR). The specific mechanisms for the inheritance of risky traffic behaviour from parents to children are not clear, and the genetic aspect has not been studied before. We used data of Estonian Children Personality Behaviour and Health Study subjects (n = 596, mean age = 25.2 ± 0.6) and their parents (mothers, n = 460, mean age = 52.1 ± 5.8; fathers, n = 339, mean age = 54.1 ± 6.5). Family relationships scale, traffic risk questionnaires and Adaptive and Maladaptive Impulsivity Scale were filled out. The increased risk-taking behaviour of parents and worse quality of family relationship were significant predictors of higher traffic risk among subjects. Family support and impulsivity of fathers significantly predicted the subjects' traffic risk score in interaction with 5-HTTLPR genotype: l'/l' homozygous subjects with adaptively impulsive fathers had higher traffic risk, whereas for s'-allele carrying subjects family support was more significant. Parental role modelling and family relationships are significant predictors of future traffic behaviour of the child. Whether the behavioural example of the father or the influence of family relationships is more important in predicting future risky traffic behaviour, depends on the 5-HTTLPR genotype of the child.

Language: en