Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dog walking is associated with a significant injury burden among adults, but the risk of injury associated with dog walking among children is poorly understood. This study describes the epidemiology of children treated at US emergency departments for injuries related to leash-dependent dog walking.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database was retrospectively analyzed to identify children (5 to 18 years of age) presenting to US emergency departments between 2001 and 2020 with dog walking-related injuries. Primary outcomes included annual estimates of injury incidence, injury characteristics, and risk factors for fracture or traumatic brain injury (TBI). Weighted estimates, odds ratios (ORs), and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were generated using NEISS sample weights.



RESULTS: An estimated 35,611 children presented to US emergency departments with injuries related to dog walking. The mean age of patients was 11 years, and most patients were girls (63%). Over half (55%) of injuries were orthopaedic, and patients commonly injured their upper extremity (57%) and were hurt while falling when pulled or tripped by the leash (55%). The most frequent injuries were wrist strain/sprain (5.6%), finger strain/sprain (5.4%), and ankle strain/sprain (5.3%). On multivariable analysis, injured children aged 5 to 11 years were more likely to have sustained a TBI (OR: 3.2, 95% CI: 1.1-9.7) or fracture (OR: 1.6; 95% CI: 1.1-2.3). Boys were more likely than girls to have experienced a fracture (OR: 2.0, 95% CI: 1.3-2.5).



CONCLUSIONS: Dog walking-related injuries in children are primarily orthopaedic and involve the upper extremity. Younger children and boys are at greater risk for serious dog walking-related injuries.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III.

Language: en