Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Men's coercive condom use resistance (CUR) with female partners is common and is associated with greater alcohol consumption than men's noncoercive CUR engagement. Prior research indicates that emotion-related factors are relevant to alcohol-involved coercive CUR. Thus, in this alcohol administration study, we examined emotional factors as distal and proximal predictors of alcohol-involved coercive CUR among young men who have sex with women.



METHOD: Non-problem drinking young adult men who have sex with women (N = 282) were recruited from the local community, and as part of a larger study, completed a background survey and an in-lab alcohol administration session that included a mood induction and sexual scenario task using a 2 (sober vs. intoxicated) x 2 (positive mood vs. negative mood) experimental design.



RESULTS: Path analysis testing a moderated mediation model revealed that for participants in the sober, positive mood, and intoxicated, negative mood conditions, there was a positive association between distal ER difficulties and motives to have sex to cope with negative emotions. Additionally, distal ER difficulties were positively associated with proximal difficulties modulating one's emotions among intoxicated participants. Among those with greater proximal difficulties modulating their emotions, state anger was positively associated with coercive CUR intentions.



CONCLUSIONS: Results demonstrate the importance of alcohol intoxication, emotions and emotion regulation, and sexual coping motives in men's coercive CUR likelihood, demonstrating potential malleable targets for prevention efforts.

Language: en