Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Although several interventions have been shown to be effective in preventing suicide at high-risk locations, the potential for these interventions to be deployed is limited by a lack of knowledge about where high-risk locations are and the factors associated with choosing these locations.



OBJECTIVE: To identify high-risk suicide locations in Australia and the factors associated with choosing these locations. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This case-control study included data on individuals who died by suicide in Australia between January 2001 and December 2017, obtained from the National Coronial Information System. Data analysis was conducted from February to December 2021. EXPOSURES: Sociodemographic, residential, incident time, and incident location variables. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The scan statistic was used to detect spatial clusters of suicides in public locations. Suicide locations within significant clusters with at least 0.5 suicides per year were defined as high-risk locations. Multivariable logistic regression analyses were performed to examine the factors associated with choosing a high-risk location.



RESULTS: Over the study period, 10 701 suicides took place in public places. The individuals who died of suicide in public places included 8602 (80.4%) male individuals, and most were aged 25 to 49 years (5825 [54.5%]). A total of 17 high-risk suicide locations in Australia were detected. These involved 495 suicides, which accounted for 4.6% of suicides in public locations. For suicides at high-risk locations, 82.2% (407 of 495) occurred at cliffs and bridges. Being female (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.73; 95% CI, 1.41-2.13), employed (aOR, 1.57; 95% CI, 1.20-2.04), never married (aOR, 1.64; 95% CI, 1.26-2.13), and from a major city (aOR, 3.94; 95% CI, 2.94-5.28) were associated with the choice of a high- over low-risk suicide location. High-risk locations tended to be in major cities.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: This case-control study found 17 high-risk suicide locations in Australia and the factors associated with the choice of these locations. Actions should be taken to prevent suicide at these locations where possible.

