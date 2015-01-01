|
Citation
|
Kataoka SY, Nozawa S, Mishina H, Kataoka Y, Takahashi Y, Nakayama T. Pediatr. Int. 2024; 66(1): e15782.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Japan Pediatric Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38898694
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Severe injuries in child-care institutions are an important social issue. However, no reports on this matter have been made in Japan. This study examined trends in severe injuries at child-care institutions, including the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Child; Child, Preschool; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Female; Male; Adolescent; Incidence; wounds and injuries; Japan/epidemiology; preschool child; Interrupted Time Series Analysis; SARS-CoV-2; interrupted time series analysis; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology/etiology; child day care center; Child Day Care Centers/legislation & jurisprudence/statistics & numerical data; health service research