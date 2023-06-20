|
Huang X, Chen Y, Luo J, Wang D, Yang C, Luo W, Zhou Y. PLoS One 2024; 19(6): e0304084.
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
38900751
BACKGROUND: Depression is a common psychological problem in adolescents worldwide. Although the World Health Organization recommends that members of this population engage in physical activity to reduce depressive symptoms, compliance with this recommendation is often low. Furthermore, although behavioral activation (BA) is recommended as a treatment for adolescents with depression, the reported effect size is small. Compared with traditional exercises, gamified physical activity (GPA) can be particularly appealing to adolescents because it is perceived as an enjoyable experience. In this study, we integrated BA and GPA to create behavioral activation play therapy (BAPT). We designed a clinical trial to investigate the feasibility, acceptability, and effectiveness of this treatment in adolescents with depression.
Humans; Female; Male; Adolescent; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Treatment Outcome; *Depression/therapy/psychology; *Exercise/psychology; Behavior Therapy/methods; Play Therapy/methods