Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a common psychological problem in adolescents worldwide. Although the World Health Organization recommends that members of this population engage in physical activity to reduce depressive symptoms, compliance with this recommendation is often low. Furthermore, although behavioral activation (BA) is recommended as a treatment for adolescents with depression, the reported effect size is small. Compared with traditional exercises, gamified physical activity (GPA) can be particularly appealing to adolescents because it is perceived as an enjoyable experience. In this study, we integrated BA and GPA to create behavioral activation play therapy (BAPT). We designed a clinical trial to investigate the feasibility, acceptability, and effectiveness of this treatment in adolescents with depression.



METHODS: This study is a randomized controlled trial (RCT) with a three-arm, assessor-blinded design, conducted to validate the effectiveness and applicability of BAPT for treating adolescent with depression. We will recruit 258 participants and randomly assign them to a BAPT group, BA group, or GPA group using a ratio of 1:1:1. Based on conventional strategies for treatment and care, the three groups will receive nine BAPT sessions, nine BA sessions, or nine GPA sessions, respectively. We will compare the outcomes of the BAPT with those of the BA and GPA interventions.



DISCUSSION: This is the first RCT to explore the effectiveness and applicability of BAPT in adolescents with depression. This study will provide evidence that may help to decrease depressive symptoms in adolescents, and will demonstrate the treatment effectiveness in terms of increasing levels of physical activity, reducing the rate of non-suicidal self-injury behaviors, and improving sleep quality. We will also assess the presence of side effects and the treatment adherence of patients receiving BAPT. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Trial registration: Chinese Clinical Trial Registry, ChiCTR2300072671. Registered on 20 June 2023.

