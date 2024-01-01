SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ranney RM, Bernhard PA, Holder N, Vogt D, Blosnich JR, Schneiderman AI, Maguen S. Psychol. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Educational Publishing Foundation)

DOI

10.1037/ser0000886

PMID

38900567

Abstract

The present study sought to investigate whether gender moderates the relationship between military sexual trauma (MST) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment utilization, among veterans with clinically significant PTSD symptoms. Participants were 2,664 veterans with probable PTSD from a nationwide, population-based survey. Participants reported sociodemographic information, history of MST (including military sexual harassment and military sexual assault), and lifetime receipt of PTSD psychotherapy and medication treatment. We found that gender significantly moderated relationships between (a) military sexual harassment and PTSD psychotherapy, (b) military sexual assault and PTSD psychotherapy, and (c) military sexual harassment and PTSD medication. For women, MST was associated with a greater likelihood of receiving treatment, but for men, MST was not associated with PTSD treatment. Future research is needed to better understand gender differences in how experiences of MST may affect engagement in PTSD treatment. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print