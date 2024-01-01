Abstract

The present study sought to investigate whether gender moderates the relationship between military sexual trauma (MST) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment utilization, among veterans with clinically significant PTSD symptoms. Participants were 2,664 veterans with probable PTSD from a nationwide, population-based survey. Participants reported sociodemographic information, history of MST (including military sexual harassment and military sexual assault), and lifetime receipt of PTSD psychotherapy and medication treatment. We found that gender significantly moderated relationships between (a) military sexual harassment and PTSD psychotherapy, (b) military sexual assault and PTSD psychotherapy, and (c) military sexual harassment and PTSD medication. For women, MST was associated with a greater likelihood of receiving treatment, but for men, MST was not associated with PTSD treatment. Future research is needed to better understand gender differences in how experiences of MST may affect engagement in PTSD treatment. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

