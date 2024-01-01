Abstract

The Safety Planning Intervention (SPI) is an evidence-based therapeutic intervention designed to mitigate suicide risk by providing a suicidal individual with a written, personalized safety plan. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has implemented safety planning, but research found variability in the quality of safety plans. To improve quality, the VA developed an Advanced Training in the Safety Planning Intervention (ASPI) that went beyond previous didactic training efforts by emphasizing experiential learning. The aim of this article is to describe the procedures and initial results of VA's competency-based ASPI Training Program. Before training, providers participating in this program uploaded a written, deidentified safety plan completed with a Veteran. Providers then completed four training components, including evaluation of fidelity of written safety plans and competency in SPI during live, standardized roleplays at the conclusion of training, and at a 3-month follow-up evaluation. Of the 409 providers who initiated training, 367 (90%) completed training, 26 (6%) dropped out of training, and 16 (4%) did not meet the competency requirements for training completion. Relative to pretraining, there was a medium to large increase in the effect size of the quality of written Safety Plans at the end of training that was maintained at the 3-month follow-up. Using a standardized, observational measure of SPI competency, 383 of 391 (98%) providers met competency criteria following the training, and 367 of 375 (98%) providers met competency at 3-month follow-up.



FINDINGS suggest that ASPI training is effective in helping providers achieve and maintain fidelity in safety planning.

