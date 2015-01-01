Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Data on drownings tend to underestimate mortality from this cause. The objective of this study was to describe fatal drownings recorded in Catalonia between 2019 and 2022 through forensic sources, present their characteristics, and assess the utility of this information for monitoring drowning mortality.



METHODS: A retrospective observational study based on the register of judicial deaths from the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Catalonia was carried out. Data on medicolegal aetiology, aquatic environment, age, gender, date of death, and municipality of origin were analysed. Statistical analysis was based on the comparison of proportions test based on Chi-square for categorical variables and the Mann Whitney U test for the comparison of numerical variables.



RESULTS: A total of 310 drownings were recorded, with a mean age of 57.2 years and a male predominance (77.1%). The majority of drownings were unintentional (71.3%), followed by suicides (15.5%), and cases of undetermined intent (12.6%). Compared to intentional drownings, unintentional and undetermined intent drownings had a higher percentage of males than females (81.2% vs. 56%, p<0.001), and fewer cases with Spanish nationality than foreign or undetermined nationality (60% vs. 92%, p<0.001). Middle-aged and older individuals accounted for the majority of deaths, but among unintentional drownings, those recorded in pools included significantly higher percentages of children and adolescents aged zero-fourteen years than those occurring in natural waters.



CONCLUSIONS: The results highlight the importance of drowning mortality in Catalonia and the need to strengthen preventive activities, especially for children and during episodes of intense heat. Medicolegal sources are useful for monitoring drowning mortality, but it would be beneficial if they incorporated information on variables such as place of residence and nationality.



===







Objetivo: Los datos sobre ahogamientos tienden a subestimar la mortalidad por esta causa. El objetivo de este estudio fue describir los ahogamientos mortales registrados en Cataluña entre 2019 y 2022 a través de fuentes forenses, mostrar sus características y valorar la utilidad de esta información para monitorizar la mortalidad por ahogamientos.



Metodos: Se realizó un estudio observacional retrospectivo basado en el registro de muertes judiciales del Instituto de Medicina Legal y Ciencias Forenses de Cataluña. Se analizaron la etiología médico-legal, entorno acuático, edad, sexo, fecha de defunción y municipio de procedencia. El análisis estadístico se basó en la prueba de comparación de proporciones basada en Chi cuadrado para las variables categóricas y la prueba U de Mann Whitney para la comparación de variables numéricas.



Resultados: Se registraron 310 ahogamientos mortales, con una edad media de 57,2 años y predominio masculino (77,1%). La mayoría fueron no intencionales (71,3%), seguidos por suicidios (15,5%) y casos de intencionalidad indeterminada (12,6%). Comparados con los ahogamientos intencionales, los no intencionales y de intencionalidad indeterminada incluyeron más hombres que mujeres (81,2% frente a 56%, p<0,001), y menos casos con nacionalidad española que extranjera o indeterminada (60% frente a 92%, p<0,001). Las personas de mediana y avanzada edad aportaron la mayoría de las defunciones pero, entre los ahogamientos no intencionales, los registrados en piscinas incluyeron más niños y adolescentes de cero-catorce años que los que tuvieron lugar en aguas naturales.



Conclusiones: Los resultados prueban la importancia de los ahogamientos mortales en Cataluña y la necesidad de fortalecer las actividades preventivas, especialmente en la infancia y durante episodios de calor intenso. Las fuentes médico-forenses son útiles para monitorizar la mortalidad por ahogamientos, pero convendría que incorporaran variables como el lugar de residencia y la nacionalidad.

Language: es