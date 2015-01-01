|
Aluri J, Eisenberg D, Hoban MT, Wilcox HC, Mojtabai R. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38900247
PURPOSE: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) have been increasing among US college students. Accurate measurement of STB is key to understanding trends and guiding suicide prevention efforts. We aimed to compare the prevalence estimates of STB among college students from two campus-based surveys (the National College Health Assessment [NCHA] and the Healthy Minds Study [HMS]) and one general population study (the National Survey on Drug Use and Health [NSDUH]).
Suicidal ideation; Health surveys; Suicide, attempted; College mental health; Higher education; Student health services