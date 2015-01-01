Abstract

Gendered racism is a source of stress and, in some cases, traumatic stress for women and girls of color as well as gender expansive people of color. Gendered racism is a form of oppression rooted in both White Supremacy and patriarchy. Along with interpersonal and internalized forms of gendered racism, mental health professionals must attend to systemic forms of gendered racism that manifest in every social system from education to criminal (in)justice. The consequences for women and girls of Color, as well as non-binary persons are multi-layered, including but not limited to physical, psychological, financial, and political. Frameworks that attend to both the context of oppression and the wisdom of women of Color are necessary for individual healing and societal transformation; these frameworks include but are not limited to liberation psychology, womanist psychology, and mujerista psychology. Examples of indigenizing individual, group, and community level programs are provided as well as implications for necessary future directions for advancing anti-oppression interventions, honoring indigenous science, dismantling gendered racism, and birthing liberation for all people. Finally, the author acknowledges racial battle fatigue and patriarchy battle fatigue as well as the necessary care for mental health professionals who are engaged in this sacred work.