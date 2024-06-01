Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study assesses the relationship between living in historically redlined communities and the incidence of violent victimization and examines differences in this relationship across race and ethnicity.



METHODS: Data are from the US National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) from Waves I (1994-1995; ages 12-17), III (2001; ages 18-26), IV (2008-2009; ages 24-32), and V (2016-2018; ages 34-44). Multi-level, within-between regression models were used to assess the relationship between residence in historically redlined areas and violent victimization from adolescence to adulthood. The study includes 8,266 participants, and data analysis was conducted in 2024.



RESULTS: Respondents who lived in redlined areas throughout adolescence and adulthood reported a 4.8% higher average probability of violent victimization relative to those who never lived in redlined areas. Respondents who moved from a non-redlined to a redlined area across waves also reported a 2.2% higher probability of victimization, on average. Although Black and Hispanic respondents were significantly more likely than their White peers to live in a redlined area and report violent victimization at each stage of the life course, the probability of experiencing victimization while living in a redlined area was similar between racial and ethnic groups.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings underscore the profound and enduring consequences of New Deal-era redlining policies for present-day safety, emphasizing the urgent need to confront and rectify historical injustices to enhance contemporary safety and well-being.

Language: en