Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence (SV) is a public health problem with high prevalence among the young population. The use of formal resources for SV care (e.g. institutional services) is low in this age group. This study applies a framework of health assets to identify the factors that positively influence the search for support for SV among young people, the functions of that support and the level of proximity as articulated by both young people and professionals.



METHODS: A qualitative study was conducted through 38 semi-structured interviews with young people and professionals from SV resource centers and/or care services for the young population in Spain. A thematic theoretical analysis was conducted, embedded in inductive insights emerging from the data, following a particular adaptation of the constant comparative method, under the grounded theory approach. This analysis was carried out by coding the interview transcripts with the support of Atlas.ti.



RESULTS: Young women identified assets, categorized as feminist, that they believe they are essential in the search for formal support services for SV. However, unlike young men, they considered the police and judicial system to be barriers and not assets. There were also differences between the young people and professionals in identifying assets. Young people also considered their partner and traditional media as health assets, in contrast to professionals who did not identify these as such valuable resources in the help-seeking process. Informal assets, such as family, friends and the internet are considered close resources. In contrast, specialized care services for gender-based violence/SV and the judicial and police systems were perceived as more distant resources among the young interviewees.



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows similarities and discrepancies among young women and men and SV response professionals in identifying assets for seeking SV support among youth. The study shows an inverse relationship between perceptions of proximity and the level of formality of the asset. This study also contributes to map the relationships and information exchanges between assets. It is advisable to inform professionals about the assets that professionals do not acknowledge, and about actions that allow young people to access formal resources.

Language: en