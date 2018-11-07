|
Siljeholm O, Eckerström J, Molander O, Sundbye J, Hammarberg A. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e464.
38907237
BACKGROUND: The prevalence of hazardous substance use is highest in the age between 18 and 25, but few young adults enter treatment. Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT) is a support program for concerned significant others (CSOs) of individuals with diverse substance use disorders and is proven efficacious in promoting treatment entry. The aim of the current study was to investigate the experiences of CRAFT among parents of substance using young adults.
