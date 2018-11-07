SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Siljeholm O, Eckerström J, Molander O, Sundbye J, Hammarberg A. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e464.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12888-024-05913-x

38907237

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of hazardous substance use is highest in the age between 18 and 25, but few young adults enter treatment. Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT) is a support program for concerned significant others (CSOs) of individuals with diverse substance use disorders and is proven efficacious in promoting treatment entry. The aim of the current study was to investigate the experiences of CRAFT among parents of substance using young adults.

METHODS: We used a qualitative design conducting semi-structured interviews with 10 parents of young adults (18-24 years) with hazardous substance use. The participants were recruited from a randomized controlled trial of the CRAFT program. The transcribed interviews were analyzed using thematic analysis.

RESULTS: We divided the results into three overall domains-Reasons for entering the CRAFT program, Strengths of the CRAFT program and Limitations of the CRAFT program - with three to four themes under each domain. The parents appreciated the accessible support at a time when they needed it due to feelings of shock and powerlessness, and they described communication strategies together with positive reinforcement as the two most helpful CRAFT-sessions. Regarding limitations of CRAFT in the current population, the parents wanted more accessible support for the young adults when they were ready to enter treatment, and described difficulties to practice CRAFT-components due to changing life-circumstances and fear of aggravated health for their young adults.

CONCLUSION: The results provide arguments for the health care system to implement support programs to parents of young adults with hazardous substance use. The results show that CRAFT is suitable for the current population, but with some possible additions due to changing circumstances that are common in the young adult developmental phase emerging adulthood. TRIAL REGISTRATION: The trial was pre-registered at isrctn.com, reference number ISRCTN12212515 date: November 7, 2018.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Young Adult; Social Support; Young adults; Qualitative research; Reinforcement, Psychology; *Parents/psychology; *Qualitative Research; *Substance-Related Disorders/therapy/psychology; Cognitive behavioral treatment; Community reinforcement and family training; Concerned significant other; Family Therapy/methods; Hazardous substance use; Parental support program; Thematic analysis

